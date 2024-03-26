First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 1,523,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $568.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.10%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

