First PREMIER Bank Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.87. 7,858,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,227,790. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

