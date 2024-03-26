First PREMIER Bank Has $490,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
