First PREMIER Bank Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,873. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

