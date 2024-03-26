First PREMIER Bank Has $195,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $139.42. The company had a trading volume of 113,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $133.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

