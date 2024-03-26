First PREMIER Bank Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

