First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.74. 242,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

