First PREMIER Bank Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $395.40 and a fifty-two week high of $526.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.43. The firm has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

