First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.15. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

