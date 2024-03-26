First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

