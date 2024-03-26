Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) to Issue GBX 8.80 Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 848.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 839.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 788.71 ($9.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 923 ($11.66). The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,222.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). Also, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,770.50). In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,139 shares of company stock worth $5,976,567. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.