Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) to Issue GBX 8.80 Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 848.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 839.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 788.71 ($9.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 923 ($11.66). The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,222.86 and a beta of 0.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,498.38). Also, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,770.50). In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,139 shares of company stock worth $5,976,567. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.