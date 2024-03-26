Financial Survey: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) versus Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerspace 0 3 4 0 2.57

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.44, suggesting a potential upside of 74.20%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $64.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 38.61% 3.54% 2.07% Centerspace 15.81% 4.76% 2.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centerspace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $175.65 million 8.25 $68.32 million $0.47 21.30 Centerspace $261.31 million 3.22 $41.97 million $2.33 24.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerspace beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees,?Management and Operational Team to: (i)?to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)?to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii)?to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

