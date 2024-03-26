Financial Analysis: PVH (NYSE:PVH) versus Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) and PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moncler and PVH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 176.84 PVH $9.02 billion 0.89 $200.40 million $8.48 15.89

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. PVH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PVH pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Moncler and PVH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A PVH 5.76% 11.63% 5.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Moncler and PVH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A PVH 0 4 11 0 2.73

PVH has a consensus price target of $114.07, indicating a potential downside of 15.37%. Given PVH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PVH is more favorable than Moncler.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of PVH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PVH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PVH beats Moncler on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, Geoffrey Beene, and True&Co., as well as various other owned, licensed, and private label brands. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, and specialty stores, as well as through warehouse clubs, mass market, and off-price and independent retailers; and through company-operated full-price, outlet stores, and concession locations, as well as through digital commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

