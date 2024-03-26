Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. 726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

