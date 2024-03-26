Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Jude Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FITB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. 5,048,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

