Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 762,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

