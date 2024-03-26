Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.02. 547,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $86.86 and a one year high of $115.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

