Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 36,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,760,000 after buying an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $476.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,225. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $352.80 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day moving average of $425.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

