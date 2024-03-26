Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 36,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,760,000 after buying an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $476.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,225. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $352.80 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $444.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.25 and a 200-day moving average of $425.22.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
