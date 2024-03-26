Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $222,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

