Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 579 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

