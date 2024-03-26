Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,494,621 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.