Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,046,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,106,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

