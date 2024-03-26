Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.21. 115,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

