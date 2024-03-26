Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,749,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,422,000 after buying an additional 294,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,501,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

