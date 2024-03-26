Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 603,585 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 95,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,853,000 after buying an additional 274,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.74. 4,082,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,553. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

