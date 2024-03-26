Fiduciary Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.31. 3,103,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,814. The company has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

