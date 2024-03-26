Fiduciary Alliance LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

