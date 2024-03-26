Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

