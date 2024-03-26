Fidelity European Trust (FEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.99 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
FEV stock opened at GBX 392.89 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 671.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 368.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.92. Fidelity European Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 311.50 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393 ($4.97).
About Fidelity European Trust
