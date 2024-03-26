Fidelity European Trust (FEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.99 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.26. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

FEV stock opened at GBX 392.89 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 671.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 368.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 349.92. Fidelity European Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 311.50 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 393 ($4.97).

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

About Fidelity European Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.