Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.90 Per Share

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FEVR traded up GBX 122 ($1.54) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,198 ($15.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,466. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,075.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,080.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11,640.00, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 947 ($11.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fevertree Drinks

In related news, insider Domenico De Lorenzo purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.31) per share, with a total value of £438,300 ($553,898.65). Company insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

