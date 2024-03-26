Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Position Trimmed by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises approximately 6.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $51,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,394. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $222.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.