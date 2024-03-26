FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.70.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $282.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

