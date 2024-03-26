FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $320.00 at TD Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $293.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.70.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $282.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.63. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

