Family Investment Center Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

XOM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.79. 13,145,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,517,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $451.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.