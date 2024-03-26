Family Investment Center Inc. Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 132,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. 19,275,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,277,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

