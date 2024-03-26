Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.44. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 7.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 139,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Falcon’s Beyond Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.
