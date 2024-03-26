EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.10

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 230652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 79.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
