ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,416 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ExlService worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ExlService by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ExlService by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

