Exeter Financial LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

