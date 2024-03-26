Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,087,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $446.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

