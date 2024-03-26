Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.23. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

