Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at C$48.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$42.05 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.2187295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIF

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.