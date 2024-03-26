Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after buying an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. 2,165,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,926. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

