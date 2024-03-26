Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $391.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 62.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,717,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

