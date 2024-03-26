Evercore ISI Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $78.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $64.65 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 80,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

