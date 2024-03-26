Evercore ISI Increases Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $135.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.89. 41,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,164. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.