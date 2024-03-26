Evercore ISI Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $162.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.44.

NYSE DG traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.05. 606,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,204. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

