Evercore ISI Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $185.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.58.

Target stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $172.57. 1,070,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,149. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $39,683,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

