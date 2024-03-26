Evercore ISI Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $172.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

JKHY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.09. The stock had a trading volume of 106,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

