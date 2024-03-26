Ethereum Price Hits $3,612.72 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,612.72 or 0.05153750 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $433.79 billion and $18.87 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00083305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00024699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,074,261 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

